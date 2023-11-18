Ajay Devgn celebrates one year of 'Drishyam 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna starrer thriller film 'Drishyam 2' completed one year on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Insaan apni kismat khud likhta hai #1YearOfDrishyam2."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzxjwjtIiQc/

In the first picture, Ajay could be seen sitting on a sofa and reading a book.

In the next post, he shared a picture of a book titled 'Drishyam 2'.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak 'Drishyam 2' did a business of approximately INR 230+ crores at the box office.

The film also starred Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

Soon after Ajay shared the post, fans and followers swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

"No.1 movie sir," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Third part kab aa rha hai."

'Drishyam 2', headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2021's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead.

While 'Drishyam', released in 2015, was the remake of 2013's Malayalam movie. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's sports drama film 'Maidaan', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', director Vikas Bahl's untitled supernatural thriller film, and in director Rohit Shetty's next 'Singham Again'.

