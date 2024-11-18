Ajay Devgn celebrates two years of Drishyam 2 with ‘little gardening’

Mumbai, Nov 18 Ajay Devgn, on Monday, marked the second anniversary of his blockbuster film "Drishyam 2", celebrating the milestone in his own unique way.

The actor shared that he feels like going for a ‘little gardening’ today. Ajay took to his Instagram handle and dropped a photo of him with his back towards the camera. In the click, he is seen holding a garden hoe. Alongside the photo, the 'Singham Again' actor wrote, “Felt like going for a little gardening today….iykyk #2YearsofDrishyam2.”

In the image, Devgn is seen wearing a blue t-shirt with jeans. His caption leaves fans in splits. Reacting to the post, one curious netizen asked, “Drishyam 3 coming.” Another wrote, “OMG your Gardening.”

Released on November 18, 2022, "Drishyam 2" was the much-anticipated sequel to the 2015 hit "Drishyam," and it captivated audiences with its intense storyline, gripping performances, and unexpected twists. Ajay reprised his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the film, directed by Abhishek Pathak.

"Drishyam 2" saw Devgn alongside an ensemble cast, including Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Saurabh Shukla. The film was not only a massive box office success but also earned widespread critical acclaim for its writing and performances.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor is currently riding on the success of his recent release, "Singham Again." Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

'Singham Again’ which is the fifth installment in the popular Cop Universe, hit theatres on November 1.

Devgn will next be seen in the upcoming film "Son Of Sardaar 2", a sequel to the hit comedy, "Son of Sardaar", which was released in 2012. The actor has begun shooting for the upcoming film and shared the exciting news on his Instagram.

Sharing a video from the sets, Devgn wrote, “The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team.”

