Ajay Devgn enjoys cricket session with Harbhajan Singh, check out pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Actor Ajay Devgn's most anticipated project, 'Maidaan' is just around the corner. The trailer of the film has already excited the fans and now they are eagerly waiting for its release.

'Maidaan', directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, is based on a true story. Ajay Devgn stars as Syed Abdul Rahim, who dedicated his life to football and brought enormous glory to India.

Ahead of the release of his film, Ajay has taken out some time out of his busy schedule to enjoy a cricket session with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a series of pictures in which he can be seen bowling and batting. In one of the pictures, Harbhajan can also be seen along with him. Another photo shows, Ajay and and his 'Maidaan' co-star Priyamani promoting their film on a TV show and enjoying some fun moments with Mohammad Kaif and Harbhajan.

He captioned it, "At another #Maidaan today, but the passion remains the same!"

His fans took no time in reacting to his post and many of them dropped heart emojis.

One fan wrote, "Allrounder allrounder maidaan Ajay Devgan heart touching congratulations grand totally outstanding moive."

Another mentioned, "My handsome hero"

Talking about 'Maidaan', alongside Ajay, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10.

