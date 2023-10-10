Ajay Devgn extends birthday wishes to 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a picture with Rajamouli on his stories which he captioned, "Happy Birthday, Rajamouli Sir! Keep creating masterpieces that touch hearts worldwide."

Ajay was seen in a guest appearance role in Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' which received massive responses from the fans.

'RRR' starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

The film's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for the 'best foreign language film'.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played essential characters in the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be next seen in an upcoming untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has Rohit Shetty's 'Sigham Again', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

