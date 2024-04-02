Ajay Devgn handpicks players, stands tall against system in ‘Maidaan’ final trailer

Mumbai, April 2 The final trailer of the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer sports-drama film ‘Maidaan’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

The trailer showcases the grit and the unwavering spirit of the footballers coached by Ajay Devgn’s lead character of Syed Abdul Rahim.

The trailer begins with Priyamani, who plays Ajay’s better half, asking him when team India will win. Before Ajay answers her questions, the viewers are thrown into a football field amid a high-voltage game where the magic of legs reigns supreme.

The next sequences in the trailer build-up the story as they show Ajay’s character hand-picking footballers from the streets of India. He is looking for players who could play at any position for India.

However, this ruffles some feathers as members of the football authority start playing regional politics over Hyderabadi players being replaced by players from West Bengal. Ajay expresses his disappointment as he says in the trailer that he thought, he was building a national team but looking at the sorry state of affairs, it seems people are still reeling in regional politics.

Despite all the efforts, team India loses a few football games and this puts tremendous pressure on Ajay and the team and people lose faith in them until it’s the time for the deciding match. Booed by the crowd in the stadium, Ajay tells the team that they shouldn’t expect an iota of support from the crowd, and that they should not listen to the crowd and focus on the performance. What happens during the game and how it unfolds, is something the viewers will have to see in cinemas.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, with screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, the film is all set to release worldwide in theatres this Eid on April 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor