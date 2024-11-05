Ajay Devgn introduces nephew Aaman Devgn, Rasha Thadani in 'Azaad' teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Actor Ajay Devgn has released the teaser for his upcoming period film 'Azaad,' which tells the touching story of a family's love for their loyal horse.

The film marks the debut of Ajay's nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani.

Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' features the 'Singham' actor as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse. In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgan's character. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Rasha Thadani.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ajay wrote, "Har jung mein, har bahadur yodha ke saath, ek wafadaar ghoda zaroor raha hai. #Azaad Teaser Out Now. Witness the adventure on big screens this January2025."

Earlier in October, Ajay Devgn shared the first-look poster of "Azaad" on his Instagram.

The caption reads, "Kahaani yaari ki. Kahaani wafadaari ki. Kahaani #Azaad ki!..#AzaadTeaser is premiering exclusively in cinemas this Diwali. A big screen adventure coming in Cinemas January 2025!"

The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for films like 'Kai Po Che', 'Kedarnath', 'Rock On' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Produced by industry stalwarts Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, 'Azaad' is set for release on the big screen in January 2025.

