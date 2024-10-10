Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Shetty to attend Ravan Dahan at Luv Kush Ramlila in Delhi

Mumbai, Oct 10 Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and director Rohit Shetty are set to pay a visit to the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila at Lal Quila in the national capital in the run up to the release of their upcoming Diwali release ‘Singham Again’.

The head of the Luv Kush Ramlila, Arjun Kumar told IANS that the actors and directors will attend the Ravan Dahan event at Lal Quila on October 12.

The visit of the cast members and the director is in line with the film's theme of Ramayana. ‘Singham Again’ which marks the 5th film in Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop-universe, is also the 3rd film in the ‘Singham’ franchise which stars Ajay in the titular character of a fearless cop. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff.

The trailer of the film was recently unveiled in the BKC area of Mumbai, and it shows the whole of the cop universe “joining forces” to fight off the antagonist played by Arjun Kapoor. The film harps heavily on the themes of the Indian epic of Ramayana.

It features action star Tiger Shroff as Lakshman to Ajay Devgn's Lord Ram, Ranveer Singh as Lord Hanuman, and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as Jatayu.

The film follows the story of a righteous cop Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, as he sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena Kapoor Khan from the clutches of Arjun's character.

The film is set to clash on box-office against the Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on Diwali. A Diwali release is not a new thing for Rohit, he has earlier delivered bangers like ‘All The Best’, ‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘Golmaal 3’, and even ‘Sooryavanshi’ from the cop-universe on Diwali.

It’s sure going to be fireworks at the box-office on Diwali.

