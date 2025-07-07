Ajay Devgn meets Telangana CM, proposes world-class film studio in the state

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday during the CM's visit to Delhi and requested support to set up a film studio in the state with international standards.

The 'Singham' actor discussed the possibility of building a full-fledged studio equipped with facilities like animation, VFX, AI, and other modern tools for film production. He also expressed his interest in establishing a skill training centre to bring in experts and train workers needed in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Ajay recently announced the release date of the film 'Son of Sardar 2' on the work front, calling it "a return of Sardaar."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared the first poster of his upcoming film. The poster featured him wearing a turban while standing on two tankers. The movie is set to release in theatres on July 25. The makers have not revealed further details about the movie yet.

The first instalment of 'Son of Sardaar' was directed by Ashwani Dhir. It featured Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and tells the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud.

The actor was last seen in the film 'Raid 2'. He shared the screen with Riteish Deshmukh in the movie. It was released in theatres on May 1. Raid 2' was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor