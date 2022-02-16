Ajay Devgn mourns the demise of Disco King Bappi Lahiri

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. He had been in hospital for a month being treated for multiple health issues, reports news agency PTI.Bappi Lahiri, one of the most influential figures in Indian film music, was a pioneer of disco in the Bollywood of the 80s and 90s, composing superhit soundtracks for films such as Disco Dancer, DanceDance, Chalte Chalte and Namak Halaal. The sudden demise of the Disco King has left superstar Ajay Devgn in shock. “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer Shanti dada you will be missed” wrote the Tanhaji star.

🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

Bappi Lahiri, one of the most influential figures in Indian film music, was a pioneer of disco in the Bollywood of the 80s and 90s, composing superhit soundtracks for films such as Disco Dancer, DanceDance, Chalte Chalte and Namak Halaal. He also had extensive music credits in the world of Bengali cinema. He sang several of his own compositions, among them Koi Yaha Naache Naache from Disco Dancer and Pyar Bina Chain Kaha from Saheb. Bappi da, as he was known fondly, cut a dashing figure with his trademark gold chains and sunglasses.Bappi Lahiri, real name Alokesh, had a brief career as a politician as well, joining the BJP in 2014. He lost the Lok Sabha election that year to a Trinamool candidate.

