Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, team of 'Son of Sardaar 2' celebrate Sharat Saxena's birthday on sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur and the team of 'Son of Sardaar 2' celebrated the birthday of actor Sharat Saxena on the sets.

Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram stories on Saturday and shared a video from the sets.

The video captures Sharat Saxena cutting delicious cakes on the occasion of his birthday amid the greenery of Scotland.

Ajay Devgn, Mrunal, Vindu Dara Singh, and other team members were seen standing and celebrating his birthday.

Sharing the clip, Mrunal wrote, "Janam din mubarak"

'Son of Sardaar 2' was officially announced on August 6.

Sharing this exciting news with his fans, Ajay took to his Instagram handle to announce the 'Muhurat' of the film.

The video posted by Ajay opens with the actor offering prayers before the start of the shoot. His son, Yug Devgan, who was also present at the event in the UK, posed with the film's clapboard.

The clip features many shots of Ajay in a turban.

The leading lady in the film, Mrunal Thakur spread happiness on sets by playing the dhol and dressed in traditional Punjabi attire.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team."

Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film has an extensive shoot schedule in the UK, followed by India.

'Son of Sardaar', directed by Ashwani Dhir, features Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and tells the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud.

The film was known for its mix of humour, action, and romance, and while it received mixed reviews, it was praised for its lively performances and engaging soundtrack.

