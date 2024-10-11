Ajay Devgn offers prayers at Dugra Puja pandal with wife Kajol, son Yug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday joined his wife Kajol for Durga Puja festivities.

The 'Singham' star arrived with his son Yug at the pandal in Mumbai. Interestingly, the father-son jodi is seen twinning in blue kurtas.

Ajay even posed for pictures with Kajol and Yug. In one of the clips, we can see Yug giving a peck on his mother's cheeks. Isn't it cute?

Speakig of Kajol's Dugra Puja outfit, on Wednesday, she came to the pandal wearing an indigo and pink saree.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

It will be available for streaming from October 25. The makers recently announced the release date with a 1-minute 32-second video giving viewers a glimpse of the suspense thriller.

Netflix took to its X account to share the film's much-awaited teaser with a caption, "Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu Do Patti releases on 25 October, only on Netflix. (The game will now start, but this story has two sides. Do Patti releases on 25 October.)"The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Ajay will be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again', which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Ravi Kishan among others. It will be released this Diwali.

