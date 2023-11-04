Ajay Devgn pens sweet birthday wish for Tabu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday extended heartfelt wishes to actor Tabu on the occasion of her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a video on his stories which he captioned, "Sometimes behind the wheels, sometimes behind the screen but it's always an adventure. Happy birthday @tabutiful."

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu are considered among one of the most loved Bollywood on-screen pairings. Both actors have collaborated in nine films till now.

They will be seen collaborating for the 10th time in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is touted to be a unique musical love story spanning 20 years.

Apart from this, the duo has shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

Meanwhile, Tabu will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Ajay, on the other hand, will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan' and Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

