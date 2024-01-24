Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan look intense in 'Shaitaan' first-look poster, teaser to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 : Makers of supernatural thriller based on black magic titled 'Shaitaan', which stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika on Wednesday shared a first look poster of the film and said they are ready to unveil its teaser soon.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay treated fans to the film's poster.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2eKtPpomvq/

In the poster, Ajay, Madhavan and Jyotika are featured looking intense.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you. Teaser out tomorrow. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.

As soon as he shared the poster, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "I am waiting for this movie."

Another user commented, "Can't wait for this movies."

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl.

The Vikas Bahl directorial film will be theatrically released on March 8.

Apart from this, Ajay will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty.

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

He will also be seen next in 'Raid 2', which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

