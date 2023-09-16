Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh start shooting for 'Singham Again', Akshay Kumar can’t wait to join them

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Director Rohit Shetty have begun shooting for their upcoming action film 'Singham Again'. Not only Ajay but Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are super excited.

Ajay took to Instagram and shared pictures from the film’s muhurat and wrote, “12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!”

The images feature Ajay, Ranveer and Rohit in one frame.

Ranveer revealed that he is all set to reprise characters from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, ‘Simmba’ in this film.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA 👮🏻‍♂️ in #SinghamAgain! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey ♥️🙏🏽 @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty.”

Akshay shared the same photos and wrote, “Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal.”

Recently, makers made a special announcement regarding the speculations of the star cast of the film.

Rohit Shetty Picturez shared a note that reads, "There have many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in Rohit Shetty's next directorial, Singham Again. The film is currently in pre-production. We kindly request the media to refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. We will be making an official star cast announcement soon."

The statement came at the time when several media reports suggested that actor Vicky Kaushal has been roped in to portray the role of Ajay Devgn’s younger brother in the film.

However, the makers have never issued an official statement that Vicky is a part of ‘Singham Again’. All the Best. All fared well at the box office.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' will also star actor Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar.

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Ajay.

Apart from the 'Singham' series, director Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked together in films like 'Zameen', the 'Golmaal' franchise and comic caper '

The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024. ‘Sigham Again’ will face a big Bollywood clash with Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and Akshay Kumar’s comedy film ‘Housefull 5’.

