Ajay Devgn Reacts To Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Says ‘I Am Not in Diljit Dosanjh’s Shoes’

Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Diljit Dosanjh came into controversy due to casting of Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir . Film was released globally expect India due to India-Pakistan tension. While explaining the reason behind casting makers stated that film was shot before India-pak tension. Now Ajay Devgn ace actor-director and producer of entertainment industry has given his taken on this. During the trailer launch event of Son of Sardaar 2 media asked his view on Sardarji 3 controversy. While answering this question he said he is not in Dosanjh's shoes, so it wouldn't be right on his part to take a side in the matter.

As FPJ reported, actor stated that "I don’t know where the trolling is coming from, what’s right, what’s wrong. He must be dealing with his own problems. Others are speaking from their own point of view. So when there are two different perspectives, they can be resolved by sitting down and talking". He further added, "He's thinking from his side, you're thinking from yours. It doesn't work that way. I won't blame anyone. I won't say that anyone is right or wrong in this."

Diljit faced trolling after promoting his Punjabi film with Hania during India-Pakistan tensions. This occurred after FWICE criticized Diljit for collaborating with Hania despite the ban on Pakistani artists following the Pahalgam attack.Rumors circulated that Diljit was removed from Border 2 and replaced by Ammy Virk, but Ammy's team denied these reports. FWICE later lifted the ban on Diljit, allowing him to shoot for Border 2 after Bhushan Kumar reportedly pleaded on his behalf, citing the film's patriotic theme.Meanwhile, Sardaar Ji 3, released overseas on June 27, has become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.