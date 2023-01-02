Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty 'make good start' for 'Singham Again'

Mumbai, Jan 2 Actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have started prepping for the the third installment of the "Singham" franchise.

Ajay took to his Instagram and made an announcement. He also shared a photo of him and Rohit.

"Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty's narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is fire. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster", read the caption.

The director commented on Ajay's post, "Ab tak Imaandaari aur Mehnat ke saath kaam kiya hai... is baar andar Aag bhi hai".

During the promotions of his latest directorial "Cirkus", Rohit had announced that actress Deepika Padukone will also have a part in the sequel. He confirmed that she will be taking the bad guys down in a cop avatar.

"Singham" first released in 2011. It serves as first installment of Rohit's 'Cop Universe'. A remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same title by Hari, the film stars Ajay in the lead role as a police officer named Bajirao Singham alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj who reprises his role as in original.

Following the film's success, the actor-director duo collaborated for sequel "Singham Returns", which hit the screens in 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor