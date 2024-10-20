Ajay Devgn serves ultimate casual look at re-release screening of 'Singham'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : When it comes to fashion, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn seems to be a firm believer in simplicity and comfort. Be it an on-screen or off-screen appearance, the 'Singham' of tinsel town has been often spotted in simple looks.

On Saturday, he attended the screening of his film 'Singham' in Mumbai, and like always, he once again served an ultimate casual yet stylish fashionable presence there.

He opted for a plain white T-shirt that he paired with blue jeans. The addition of smart watch, white sneakers and glasses made his look extremely eye-catching.

Ajay also shared pictures on Instagram, garnering netizens' attention.

"Classy," a fan commented.

"Wow," another one wrote.

Ajay attended the screening of 'Singham' with director Rohit Shetty.

Both Ajay and Rohit took a stroll down memory lane and shared their experience creating the blockbuster film.

At the event, Ajay on donning the role of an honest cop Bajirao Singham, said, "I think this is the first time that the character like this where women started liking, I think it was a character that women thought that if you have a man it should be like this. In men it would work because its an action film but when it started working in kids and women that's where you knew that there's something right in the character."

'Singham' was released in theatres in 2011. It also starred Kajal Aggarwal. The makers expanded the franchise with the second part in 2014. In the second installment, Kareena essayed the role of the female lead.

Now the makers are all set to come up with the third part, which is a multi-starrer. Besides Ajay and Kareena, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor are also a part of 'Singham Again', which is scheduled to be released on November 1.

