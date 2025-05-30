Ajay Devgn Set to Return as Vijay Salgaonkar? Drishyam 3 Buzz Heats Up Online

Drishyam 3 will be released soon. Production of the eagerly awaited Ajay Devgn movie has been formally confirmed by Panorama Studios. On May 29, an official letter was sent to the Bombay Stock Exchange with the notification. According to the letter, Panorama Studios and Digital 18 Media Private Limited have signed a production deal to create the third installment of the highly regarded Drishyam franchise. Ajay Devgn will play the major role in the next Hindi feature film, which is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who previously directed Drishyam 2. Drishyam fans are excited for the reunion.

Audiences have loved the franchise because of its captivating plot and surprising turns. The continuance of the Drishyam plot is confirmed, and Vijay Salgaonkar, the character made iconic by Ajay Devgn, enters a new, crucial phase of his life. Even though the movie's narrative and plot remain unknown, the production timetable news alone has generated a lot of enthusiasm. There are high hopes for Drishyam 3 given the popularity of the prior two films.

For those who are unaware, the Drishyam series gained popularity when its first Malayalam film was released in 2013, which at the time was the highest-grossing Malayalam film. There was also a lot of interest in the 2021 OTT release of the sequel. The 2015 Hindi adaptation, which starred Ajay Devgn, went very well, but Drishyam 2 in 2022 was a major hit, grossing almost Rs. 350 crore worldwide.

Prior to Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal stated that he intended to release Drishyam 3 in both Hindi and Malayalam. It is anticipated that Mohanlal would begin filming Drishyam 3 by the end of May 2025.