Ajay Devgn showers blessings on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul ahead of their wedding

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding functions are currently underway at Suniel Shetty’s lavish Khandala farmhouse. The sangeet took place on January 22 and videos of music playing at the function are doing the rounds on social media. Ahead of daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding to KL Rahul,one of Suniel’s oldest industry friends Ajay Devgn took to his social media to bless the newlyweds and congratulate the Hera Pheri star.

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion.

While Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will get hitched today in an intimate ceremony at her father's Khandala propety, the couple is reportedly planning to host a grand wedding reception for their industry friends and colleagues in Mumbai. As per reports, the reception will be hosted after the conclusion of the IPL, and almost 3000 guests have been invited for the same.