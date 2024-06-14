Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham Again' to clash with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ this Diwali

Mumbai, June 14 The makers of 'Singham Again', starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor, have locked the release date of the film for Diwali this year.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit theaters on August 15.

The date change means ‘Singham Again’, which also features Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, will clash with the Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, which is also releasing on Diwali.

Taking to social media, filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared a poster featuring the film's title and the names of the star cast.

In the caption, Rohit wrote: “Sher aatank machata hai, zakhmi sher tabahi! See you in the cinemas once again… This Diwali."

Devgn wrote: "#SinghamAgain roaring this Diwali 2024 (sic)."

On Thursday, during the trailer release of his upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', Ajay shared an update on the film: "Some work on the film is still left, we have to shoot some parts. It's a big film, and we don't want to do things in haste. Jaldbaazi mein kaam kharab hota hai and we don't want that to happen (things often take a turn for the worse when done in haste, and we don’t want that to happen with our film)."

'Singham Again,' directed by Rohit Shetty, is the fifth film in his cop universe and the third of the 'Singham' franchise, with Devgn reprising his role as the fearless cop.

It is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez with Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie also stars Triptii Dimri and is the third instalment of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

