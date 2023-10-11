Ajay Devgn to Anil Kapoor, celebs wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Several B-town celebs on Wednesday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture and wrote, "Working with you is just as fun as it looks in the picture. Happy birthday, Amit Ji! Wishing you love, health, and happiness."

In a post on Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Aap jahan khade ho jaate ho, line wahin se shuru hoti hai! Happy birthday to the legend."

Kajol shared an adorable picture with the megastar on her stories and wrote, "A very happy birthday to the one and only Shehenshah."

Choreographer Farah Khan shared a selfie and wrote, "We r all standing on the shoulders of this #LEGEND ..happy birthday Amit ji."

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Happies birthday Amitji! Thank you for being who you are! May you continue to enthrall, guide and inspire us for decades to come."

Rakul Preet Singh shared a happy selfie with Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, "Happy bdayyy to the legend of cinema!! There is no one like you sir!! May your infectious energy and passion for work always remain as amazing!! Have the healthiest happiest bday."

RajKummar Rao wrote, "Happy bday dearest @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for inspiring so many generations with your legendary work. #Legend keep rocking sir."

Riteish Deshmukh shared a throwback picture with the megastar and wrote, "One has to be truly blessed to get an opportunity to work with him, dance with him, just be standing next to him... @amitabhbachchan sir... my hero, my icon my biggest inspiration. Wishing you a very happy birthday sir- May god bless you with great health happiness and long life."

Anil Kapoor shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Brithday to the G.O.A.T. Period."

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, he also has sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

