Ajay Devgn to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs extend wishes on Janmashtami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : The auspicious celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday with a variety of rituals, the festival is being observed across the nation. People celebrate this occasion in their own unique way, whether by making yummy dishes, decorating homes or dancing their hearts out.

To mark Krishna Janmashtami, Bollywood celebrities extended their heart-warming wishes to fans on their respective social media.

Actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram story and wished his fans.

He wrote, “Ajay Devgn “offer my obeisance to Lord Krishna, the beloved son of Vasudeva, who killed the great demons Kansa and Chaanur Who is the source of great joy to Mother Devaki and who is indeed master of the universe Janmashtami ki sabhi ko shubhkaamnayein.”

Not only Ajay but his wife and actor Kajol marked this special occasion.

Anupam Kher shared a motion video of lord Krishna and wrote, “Happy Janmashtami to all of you! Hail Lord Krishna. Hail Sanatan religion!”

Shraddha Kapoor posted, “Happy Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna bless us all with courage and peace.”

Further extending the wishes, Rashmika Mandanna posted, “Happy Janmashtami. May the spirit of Janmashtami fill your home with love and positivity.”

Shilpa Shetty dropped a picture of Krishna and captioned it, “May Lord Krishna take away all your tensions & worries...and give you all the love, peace, & happiness on this holy occasion. Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami!”

“Wishing you a very Happy Janmashtami. May lord's divine grace be with you and your family,” Rakul Preet Singh wished her fans on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra posted, "Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna's divine blessings fill your life with love & Joy.”

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Krishna Janmashtami ki hardik shubhkamnaye.”

Arjun Rampal dropped an image of bal Krishna and wrote, “Best wishes of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Hail Lord Krishna. #krishna #krishnajanmashtami.”

Preity Zinta, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday among others extended greetings on Krishna Janmashtami.

Every year, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September, as per the Western calendar.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition.

Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country with full fervour.

Several lord Krishna temples are decked up to celebrate the occasion with religious fervour, pomp and fanfare.

