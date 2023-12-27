Ajay Devgn to Sonam Kapoor, celebs wish 'Tiger' Salman Khan on 58th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : As Salman Khan turned 58 today, many Bollywood celebs took to their social media and shared heartwarming wishes for the 'Tiger 3' star.

Taking to Instagram story, actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture from the movie 'Son Of Sardar', which he captioned, "Happy Birthday Tiger. Sending you a virtual hug."

Not only Ajay but his wife and actor Kajol wished Salman on his birthday with a cute picture together from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's iconic song 'Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye'.

Along with a picture, she wrote, "Wishing the Sultan Gbeingsalmankhan a very Happy Birthday."

Sharing the picture from the birthday party, actor Riteish Deshmukh wished his Bhau Salman on his 58th birthday.

The image captured Salman posing with Riteish and Genelia.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1WIhanoX9W/

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Bhau... the man who I love unconditionally. @beingsalmankhan. May your life be filled with love, laughter and happiness. On your birthday today and every other day i only wish the best for you.... #happybirthdaysalmankhan."

Sonam Kapoor shared the stills from 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' to wish the actor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1WUOyQPrne/?img_index=1

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Salman...you're the best...@beingsalmankhan."

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared some fun inside pictures from Salman's birthday party from last night which was held in Mumbai.

Neha attended the party alongside her husband and actor Angad Bedi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1WJDMktI-X/?

The pictures feature Salman, Bobby Deol, and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Ok that escalated fast ... from date night with husband [?]to a birthday bash for the books !!!! Happy birthday to the coolest @beingsalmankhan

Last pic photo credit @iambobbydeol sahi !"

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill posted a stunning portrait of Salman and captioned it, "Wishing this man with a generous heart a happy birthday!@beingsalmankhan Sir!"

Salman's bodyguard Sheraa also penned a sweet note for actor, which read, "Cheers to another year of greatness! Happy birthday my Maalik @beingsalmankhan May your journey be filled with endless happiness, success, and prosperity."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1U4y8FPpXy/?

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

However, Salman has still not announced his next project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor