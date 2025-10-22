Ajay Devgn twins with son Yug & nephew Aaman during Diwali celebration in matching kurtas

Mumbai Oct 22 Bollywood's power couple, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, celebrated Diwali with their kids - son Yug and daughter Nysa Devgan. The cute little family was accompanied by Ajay's nephew Aaman.

The three Devgan boys - Ajay, Yug, and Aaman were seen twinning in matching Navy blue kurtas with polka dots.

Kajol on the other hand, looked beautiful in a stunning black saree with a red blouse.

Nysa went for a red lehenga with a floral print as her Diwali look. Kajol's mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and Ajay's mother Veena Devgan were also seen in the post.

Wishing everyone a happy Diwali, Kajol penned on her Insta, "Life is a cycle. Day before was Diwali and was the beginning of something and the end of something else. All we can say is that life is all about family and all about love. Om shanti shanti to one and all (Folded hands emoji) #HappyNewYear. (sic)."

Ajay and Kajol also invited their close friends, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, to their residence to celebrate Diwali this year. The veteran actress looked regal in a mustard saree.

Vatsal and Ishita posted a set of photographs on social media with the caption, "Diwali Wives 2025".

In one of the photos, Vatsal and Ishita were seen facing the camera with Ajay and Kajol. Vatsal wore a floral multicoloured kurta for the occasion, whereas Ishita looked mesmerizing in a yellow turban. Another still from the post had the couple posing with Ajay's sister, Neelam Devgn Gandhi, along with Amaan Devgn.

One of the captures had new mother Ishita holding her daughter Veda, whose face was covered with a heart emoji for privacy. We could also see Vatsal bonding with Ajay and Kajol's son, Yug, seated on a couch surrounded by the festive decor.

