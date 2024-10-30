Ajay Devgn unveils title of upcoming film 'Azaad,' debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Finally, the wait is over as the makers have announced the title of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film.

Titled Azaad, the movie stars Ajay Devgn along with his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, making their debut.

The teaser of the film is set to release this Diwali.

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to unveil the first-look poster of Azaad, which showcases Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan. The poster also features a striking visual of a man riding a horse.

The caption reads, "Kahaani yaari ki. Kahaani wafadaari ki. Kahaani #Azaad ki!..#AzaadTeaser is premiering exclusively in cinemas this Diwali. A big screen adventure coming in Cinemas January 2025!"

The teaser of this exciting new project will be seen with the Diwali releases including 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' in theatres.

The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for films like 'Kai Po Che', 'Kedarnath', 'Rock On' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Produced by industry stalwarts Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, 'Azaad' is set for release on the big screen in January 2025.

