Ajay Devgn visits Sabarimala temple in Kerala

Ajay Devgn was recently spotted at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The Tanhaji star was seen dressed in an all-black outfit as he shared the picture on his social handle. Ajay was also seen wearing a black shawl paired with black trousers and a ‘mala’ around his neck. The temple is a prominent pilgrimage in South India and one of the most famous Sastha temples in Kerala. And the one who wants to visit the temple has to undergo a long ritual.

The actor also followed a month-long ritual. As per The Times of India, Ajay Devgn slept on a mat on the floor for 11 days and was only wearing black. He also performed Ayyappa pooja twice a day. Ahead of visiting the temple, there are eating restrictions also. The actor only ate vegetarian (without any garlic or onion) and walked barefoot. No perfume or alcohol is allowed during this time. Reportedly, the actor followed all the rituals religiously. The pilgrims have to observe celibacy for 41 days before going to Sabarimala. They take the traditional forest routes.On Wednesday, he had even shared a video in which he was seen dressed in a black kurta-pyjama with a black shawl and ‘rudraksh mala’ around his neck. Sharing this video Ajay had written, “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa.” On the work front, the actor has Maidaan, Runway 34, Kaithi, Singham 3 and Rudra in his kitty. Apart from this, Ajay will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi.