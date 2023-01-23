Ajay Devgn wishes Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul "blissful married life", gives "special shout-out" to Suniel Shetty

As rumours of Athiya Shetty's wedding to cricketer KL Rahul were seemingly confirmed by Suniel Shetty yesterday, his friend and actor Ajay Devgn on Monday gave "a special shout-out" to him and wished "the young couple a blissful married life."

Ajay took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty's marriage to @klrahul. Here's wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here's a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Ajay."

https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1617362894525730816

Meanwhile, wedding preparations have begun at the Shetty household. Athiya and Rahul are reportedly getting married at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and, as per reports, it will be an intimate affair.

On Sunday, Suniel gave the first official confirmation of the wedding from the family while interacting with the paparazzi stationed outside the farmhouse. He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko." The actor then added, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you."

KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.

The lovebirds have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.

( With inputs from ANI )

