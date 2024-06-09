Ajay Devgn wishes PM Modi continued success in guiding India towards greatness

Mumbai, June 9 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, actor Ajay Devgn wished him success for continuing to guide the country towards prosperity and greatness.

Congratulating him on his record third term as Prime Minister, Ajay wrote on X: "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his re-election! Wishing continued success in guiding India towards prosperity and greatness with his wisdom and compassion.”

After serving two full terms, Prime Minister Modi would be equal to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the record of becoming India's Prime Minister three times.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 240 seats while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats out of 543.

Ajay, who was last seen in 'Maidaan', is gearing up for the release of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar.

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' follows a couple whose love story spans 23 years.

He is also set to appear in Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again', the fifth instalment of the director's Cop Universe and a sequel to 'Singham Returns'.

Additionally, Ajay has also 'Raid 2' and 'De De Pyaar De 2' in the pipeline.

