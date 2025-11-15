Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De 2' opens slightly below prequel, earns Rs 9.45 cr on Day 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : The rom-com 'De De Pyaar De 2' started its box office run after "a low start in the morning and noon shows" on Friday, but picked up significantly in the evening shows, though its opening day numbers are a little lower than the first film.

The sequel, which stars actors Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R. Madhavan, hit theatres on November 14.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the business for the film improved in the evening, especially at multiplexes. He also mentioned that numbers over the weekend will be important for the film's performance.

According to the figures shared by Adarsh, 'De De Pyaar De 2' collected Rs 9.45 crore on its first day, which is slightly lower than the opening of its prequel. The earlier film made Rs 10.41 crore on its first day, including previews.

A part of his X post read, "After a low start in the morning and noon shows, #DeDePyaarDe2 picked up significantly from the evening shows onward... Multiplexes have responded favourably, setting the stage for crucial growth on Saturday and Sunday."

The weekend will be crucial for the film, as a strong jump on Saturday and Sunday will determine how the film performs in its opening week.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, 'De De Pyaar De 2' hit theatres on November 14. Apart from Ajay, Rakul and Madhavan, the film also stars Meezan and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles.

