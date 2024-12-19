Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De 2' to hit theatres on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Fans of the rom-com 'De De Pyaar De' have a reason to celebrate as the makers have announced the release date for its sequel.

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan, is set to hit theatres on November 14 next year.

On Thursday, the makers took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "#DeDePyaarDe2 will release on 14th November 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #LuvRanjan & @gargankur82 and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan."

'De De Pyaar De 2' is being filmed in Punjab, Mumbai, and London.

The sequel is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The original 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), directed by Akiv Ali, was a hit among moviegoers. It starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The romantic comedy followed the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a 50-year-old divorcee who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), a woman half his age. The film revolves around the complexities of their relationship, including societal judgment and the challenges posed by Ashish's ex-wife (played by Tabu).

Talking about Devgn's other projects, the 'Singham' actor will be next seen in 'Azaad', a film set in pre-independence India. Azaad features the actor as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor