Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan to star in horror comedy 'Jhalak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan will be seen in a horror comedy 'Jhalak'.

The film will be created under Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. Umang Vyas, acclaimed for his directorial work on the Gujarati blockbuster 'Jhamkudi', has come on board to direct 'Jhalak'. Tushar Ajgaonkar, the celebrated writer of the hit horror comedy 'Munjya', has also joined the team.

Excited about the project, Ajay in a statement said, "After Shaitaan, we wanted to explore a genre that brings together the best of horror and comedy. Jhalak offers the perfect blend, and with the talented team behind it, we believe audiences will thoroughly enjoy this unique experience."

Panorama Studios Chairman Kumar Mangat Pathak added, "Jhalak is a project close to our hearts, as it not only continues our collaboration with Devgn Films but also brings a refreshing new story to the audience. We are confident that this film will strike a chord with viewers, blending fear and laughter in an unforgettable way."

The film is currently in pre-production, with shooting expected to commence soon. More details about the supporting cast and release date will be announced in the coming months.

In a conversation with ANI, Aaman shared his experience of working with horses in the film.

Aaman said he had to build a strong connection with the horse for the role. The actor shared that he even spent time "sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable."

"There were many scenes with the horse. We attended workshops and classes to understand the horse's energy. We also took horse-riding lessons. I even spent time sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable. This was essential because animals don't act like humansthey won't say their lines. Understanding their energy was very important for the film," the actor shared.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the period drama is set in pre-independence India and is scheduled for release on January 17.

