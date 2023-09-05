Ajay Devgn’s nephew Danish to make his directorial debut with upcoming song ‘Hanju’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Actor Ajay Devgn’s nephew Danish Devgn is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming song ‘Hanju’.

The beautiful love ballad is sung by Javed Ali and the music is composed by Sacchin and Ashu. The video stars Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raaj in the lead.

The official release date of the song is still awaited.

Danish has been an assistant director in various projects such as ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, ‘Helicopter Eela’, ‘The Big Bull’ and a part of the creatives in ‘Runway 34’, ‘Bholaa’ and ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.

Danish, having achieved success as an assistant. He also is the content head at Ajay Devgn Ffilms and is now embarking on a new journey as a Director.

Apart from Danish, Ajay’s nephew Aaman will be making his acting debut soon with director Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film.

He will be making his acting debut alongside Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani.

The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024.

The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Talking about Ajay, apart from this he will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan'. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

He also has Rohit Shetty's 'Sigham Again', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' and Vikas Bahl's next untitled supernatural thriller film in his kitty.

