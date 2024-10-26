Ajay Devgn's new action drama film 'Naam' announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : After 'Singham Again', Bollywood star Ajay Devgn will be seen headlining action drama 'Naam'.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Roongta under Roongta Entertainment presents, in association with Snigdhaa Movies Pvt. Ltd, 'Naam' will be released in theatres on November 22.

The first look poster, which was unveiled on Saturday, has people curious to know more about the film, which promises to be a high-octane action drama.

Meanwhile, Ajay is busy promoting 'Singham Again', which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Recently, the much-anticipated trailer of the film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released. The nearly five-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and ico

nic dialogues.The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'.Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

The third part will be released this Diwali.

