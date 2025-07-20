Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Postponed – Clash With ‘Saiyaara’ to Blame?

Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated comedy-drama Son of Sardaar 2 is once again making headlines. The film has been a hot topic in Bollywood circles, with constant updates keeping fans intrigued. Recently, an interview featuring the film’s cast revealed interesting details about the sequel. Now, in a fresh development, the release date of the film has officially been changed. Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025, the makers have now postponed the premiere. This shift has caught fans by surprise, especially those eagerly waiting to see Devgn return in this fun-filled franchise.

According to a report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Son of Sardaar 2 will now release a week later—on August 1, 2025. The decision is reportedly influenced by the unexpected box office success of Saiyaara, a romantic drama starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film has been performing exceptionally well and is currently dominating the screens. To avoid a box office clash and ensure better reach, the producers of Son of Sardaar 2 have decided to move the release date. This strategic shift is aimed at giving both films ample space to flourish at the box office.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 features a powerhouse cast including Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, and the late Mukul Dev. The film promises a unique blend of comedy, action, and emotional drama. This sequel to the 2012 hit is expected to build on the original’s legacy, with a fresh storyline and dynamic characters. The team has expressed excitement about bringing something new to the audience while maintaining the essence of the original film. Fans are eagerly awaiting this next chapter in the Son of Sardaar saga.