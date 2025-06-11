"Ajay is hands-on producer": Kajol praises husband as she talks about his involvement in making mythological horror film 'Maa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn have worked together in multiple projects such as 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare Kare', and 'Tanhaji'.

And now with the upcoming film 'Maa', the husband and wife are again all set to entertain the audience. This time, Kajol and Ajay did not share screen space but were deeply involved in making the film by serving the roles of an actor and producer on the mythological horror drama, respectively.

In an interview with ANI, Kajol opened up about collaborating with Ajay on Maa, describing him as "a hands-on producer".

" He (Ajay) is a very hands-on producer. From script to music and VFX, he has given a lot of attention to every part of this film. I think VFX is a huge part of the film. And, as they say, shooting VFX is a different game...so he has given a lot of detail. He has been a very hands-on producer," Kajol shared.

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Maa' marks Kajol's return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. Her last theatrical release was 'Salaam Venky'.

Excited about the film, Kajol said, "I am very excited. My film is releasing in theatres after a long time and I am extremely happy about it..Every actor has to reinvent himself/herself with time. I had never thought I would do a horror film, but here we are. I am extremely proud of this film. The script is quite good. I am a big mythological buff. I love our Indian mythology. We have so many stories. So, I think it was one of my favourite stories."

"I am very grateful that I have done this film. I think we have made a very good film. Now audience will tell....But, Maa ki kasam, humne achi film banai hai," Kajol laughed.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. It will hit the theatres on June 27.

