AJIO adds H&M to bolster its international portfolio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : India's leading fashion e-tailer, AJIO, on Thursday announced the launch of H&M on its platform.

This partnership aims to enhance H&M's online presence, complementing its existing omni-channel offering by making affordable, high-quality fashion accessible through AJIO, which adds another top international brand to its robust brand portfolio.

This collaboration is surely going to delight fashion enthusiasts across the country. The collaboration marks an exciting opportunity for H&M and AJIO to solidify their presence in the Indian fashion e-retail market.

While AJIO strengthens its international brands portfolio, H&M aims to expand its reach and online market share by leveraging AJIO's digital platform and expansive reach.

H&M is set to launch an impressive collection on AJIO, featuring over 10,000 styles across womenswear, menswear, kidswear and home decor. With unbeatable prices starting at Rs 399, H&M makes high-quality fashion more accessible than ever.

While talking about the collaboration, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, shared, "Over the past couple of years, we have pushed the fashion horizon to bring the best of international brands to AJIO. The launch of H&M on AJIO enriches the diverse tapestry of styles the platform offers and symbolizes our commitment to providing our customers with the latest global brands and trends."

H&M's highly anticipated A/W 2024 collection will also be featured on AJIO, showcasing a blend of seasonal transitions and exquisite design. This collection embraces the essence of autumn and winter with a palette of rich, sophisticated tones and detailing. From luxurious knits and tailored suits to statement leather and accessories, the collection blends modernity with vintage opulence, offering versatile wardrobe staples at accessible price points.

"At H&M, our commitment to liberating fashion for all is at the heart of everything we do. With this belief, we have embarked on a strategic partnership with AJIO that amplifies our mission to make high-quality fashion accessible to everyone. By harnessing AJIO's robust digital platform and expansive reach, we are extending the accessibility of our diverse range of high-quality and affordable clothing to even more discerning customers across the nation. As a brand, our endeavour is to constantly explore avenues for expansion and innovation, and hence, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing the fashion experience for our customers," said Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India.

H&M joins AJIO's repertoire of international brands offering customers a vast variety of handpicked and curated fashion styles.

