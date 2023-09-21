AJIO announces ‘All Stars Sale’, to start on September 22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Fashion brand AJIO on Thursday announced that its flagship event ‘All Stars Sale’ will start from September 22.

Customers got early access for a limited period of 6 hours starting September 17.

Commenting on the announcement, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, “All Stars Sale brings fashion’s biggest brands to customers giving them a truly enthralling shopping experience. In this edition, we expect continued momentum of increasing orders from smaller towns and cities. With increasing internet penetration and introduction of 5G, more and more Indians are adopting online shopping and we expect over 10 lakh first-time shoppers to experience and shop from the 1.5M+ styles on AJIO.”

During the AJIO All Stars Sale (AASS), customers can shop across 5500+ brands offering over 1.5 million curated fashion styles, delivering an unparalleled shopping experience.

The sale will see launch of a new ethnic brand called Ri-wah on AJIO. The mid-premium brand will launch 2,000+ styles and will encapsulate timeless beauty and cultural finesse, offering Indian women a wide range of intricate and breathtaking designs to adorn their special occasions.

Ri-wah’s design philosophy takes inspiration from reimagining age-old timeless motifs and infusing them with a contemporary twist, creating pieces that are versatile and captivating. Other ethnic brands popular with customers include Indie Picks, W, Biba, Global Desi, Kalanikethan, Avaasa, Gulmohar Jaipur etc.

With the addition of 500 new brands, AASS will see customers across 19,000+ pin codes pan India shop from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands with the best deals and offers across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, jewellery, beauty and personal care.

Customers can save big and get up to 50-90% off across top brands and categories with an extra discount up to 10% off on using ICICI credit and debit cards. There are exciting deals on brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Superdry, GAP, USPA, Steve Madden, Levis, Marks and Spencer, ONLY, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, ALDO, Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, Encrustd, SAM, Portico, Home Centre, Maybelline, Melorra and many more.

Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Badshah and Jim Sarbh are back in action in the All Stars campaign film, spotted in the world’s biggest brands flaunting their favourite styles across western wear, athleisure, sneakers, top denim brands etc. The 360-degree campaign will run across OTTs, social and digital.

