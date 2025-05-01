Ajith Kumar Injured in Fan Frenzy After Padma Bhushan Award Ceremony, Actor Hospitalized In Chennai

Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most influential names in the South film industry, often referred to as Thala (leader) or Ultimate Star by his fans. Born on May 1, 1971, he began his acting career with a small role in the 1990 Tamil hit En Veedu En Kanavar and went on to feature in numerous successful and critically acclaimed films. Apart from his acting career, the actor is also a motor racing enthusiast and owns a team, Ajith Kumar.

A few days ago, Ajith was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by India's President, Draupadi Murmu. However, on his way back home after the ceremony, he was caught in a chaotic fan frenzy at the airport. As Ajith returned to Chennai from New Delhi after receiving the award, fans gathered in large numbers at the airport to welcome him. The moment Ajith arrived, the crowd erupted in excitement.

Unfortunately, in the midst of this massive crowd, Ajith was injured as he got trapped. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Chennai for treatment. On Wednesday evening, the doctors allowed him to return home, advising him to take proper precautions and rest for several weeks to allow the leg injury to heal. On the work front, Ajith's film Good, Bad, Ugly released recently and has already become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.