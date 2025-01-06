Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Good Bad Ugly' to release on April 10

Chennai, Jan 6 Director Adhik Ravichandran's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Good Bad Ugly', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, is to hit screens on April 10 this year.

Director Adhik Ravichandran took to social media platform X to announce the release date. He wrote, "#GoodBadUgly arrives on April 10th

@MythriOfficial."

The producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, for their part, announced, " Maamey...date locked for VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT #GoodBadUgly is coming to the BIG SCREENS on 10th April, 2025 "

The film, which originally was supposed to have music by Devi Sri Prasad, will now have music by G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Interestingly, 'Good Bad Ugly' was originally scheduled to release for Pongal when it went on floors in June last year.

If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, Ajith is playing triple roles in this explosive action entertainer.

The film, which will feature Trisha along with Ajith in the lead, will also have a series of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.

The news of 'Good Bad Ugly' releasing on April 10 is bound to gladden the hearts of Ajith's fans who were in for a bit of disappointment on new year's eve because of Ajith's other film 'Vidaa Muyarchi' suddenly pulling out of the Pongal race.

'Vidaa Muyarchi', which has been directed by gifted director Magizh Thirumeni, had raised huge expectations and fans were hoping to celebrate the festival of Pongal with its release.

However, the producers of Vidaa Muyarchi, Lycaa Productions, on December 31 announced that the film's release had been postponed "due to unavoidable circumstances."

