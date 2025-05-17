Ajith Kumar to single-handedly take on teams with two drivers at the GT4 European Series this week!

Chennai, May 17 Actor Ajith Kumar, who will be racing on behalf of his team Ajith Kumar Racing at the Zandvoort Circuit in the Netherlands this week, will be driving solo while most other teams contesting against him will have two drivers per car!

The actor, who is now all set to compete in the Zandvoort round of the GT4 European series, will be taking on teams with two drivers each for a full 60 minutes on his own.

Taking to its X timeline, Ajith Kumar Racing, the actor's racing team said, "This weekend, we are at the Zandvoort Circuit in the Netherlands for the GT4 European series. Unlike most teams that run with two drivers per car, Ajith Kumar will be driving solo – taking on the full 60-minute races on his own. No co-driver. No swap. Just one man, one machine, and one mission."

It further said, "GT4 European Series; Round: Zandvoort, Netherlands; Two sprint races | 60 minutes each; Mandatory pit stops (without driver change). Expect behind-the-scenes updates, qualifying runs, race action, and moments from inside the paddock all weekend long."

Meanwhile, the actor in a recent interview opened up on the accidents during races and whether it scares him

Drawing a parallel with his films, Ajith said that he did stunts in his films all by himself and that he has had to undergo a number of surgeries as a result of that. However, he never wants to give up doing action films.The same was the case with motorsport. The actor said that the similarity between motorsports and films was that they were both emotionally and physically demanding.

The actor has also gone on to disclose that he would begin work on his next film in November this year and that the film would hit screens in summer next year.

