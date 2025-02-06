Ajith Kumar's Fans Ignite Fireworks Inside Theatre, Clash with Police During Vidaamuyarchi Screening in Tamil Nadu; Video Surfaces

The release of Ajith Kumar's "Vidaamuyarchi" turned chaotic on Wednesday when fans ignited fireworks inside a crowded movie theater. The incident occurred on the film's opening day when theaters across Tamil Nadu were filled with excited moviegoers.

Videos circulating on social media show fans celebrating the release of the film. In one clip, fireworks can be seen exploding inside the theater while a key scene plays on screen. Other footage shows fans clashing with police officers, with one officer seen holding a fan’s shirt during an argument. Another clip shows an officer urging a fan to calm down as the fan shouts Ajith's name. Fans also danced to the song "Sawadeeka" from the film and threw confetti inside the theater.

Despite the chaotic scenes, no major injuries were reported.

Such fan behavior is not unusual in the South Indian film industry, where intense fandom often leads to impulsive actions. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, including the premiere of Allu Arjun's Pushpa-2, which led to a woman’s death.

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film also features Kannada superstar Arjun Sarja. It is a Tamil remake of the 1997 American film Breakdown.