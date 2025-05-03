Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly' Tamil Movie to Stream on Netflix: Here’s the Official OTT Release Date

Tamil action-comedy movie Good Bad Ugly was released in in theatres on April 10. Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer movie which was made on a budget of Rs 250 to 300 crore, collected Rs 153.05 crore after 22 days of release. The movie which did okay on box office will soon released on OTT space. If you have missed this movie in theaters, then you can watch this movie on Netflix.

Sout star Ajith Kumar Good Bad Ugly is slated for release on the OTT platform on May 8 in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Netflix announced the release of Good Bad Ugly on Instagram, stating, "He's done being good. Now he's going to be bad and things are about to get ugly. Watch Good Bad Ugly on Netflix, out 8 May in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

A fearless don attempts to leave his violent past behind for a peaceful family life, but is haunted by his history. Good Bad Ugly, an action comedy directed by Adhik Ravichandran, follows his journey to overcome past traumas. The film stars Ajith Kumar, Arjun Das, Trisha Krishnan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Sunil, Prasanna, Raghu Ram, and Yogi Babu.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Elred Kumar Santhanam, and Y. Ravi Shankar, the movie runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes, with cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and music by GV Prakash Kumar.