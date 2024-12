Ajith requests fans to stop using 'Kadavuley Ajithey' slogan for him

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 10 : Actor Ajith on Tuesday issued a statement requesting his fans stop chanting the viral 'Kadavuley Ajithey' slogan for him.

The statement, released in both English and Tamil, stated that Ajith does not like being referred to in these slogans and chants. He urged his fans to refrain from using any superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside his name.

"Of late, a certain factor has been disturbing me and in particular slogan, K....', 'Ajithey' has been publicly recited at various events and public gatherings. I am uncomfortable with superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside my name. I prefer being addressed by my name or my initials," the statement read.

"I take this opportunity to request all those who indulge in this slogan-shouting practice in public places to stop this with immediate effect & restrain themselves from doing so ever again. My sincere request to everyone is to work hard, play hard without hurting anyone, look after your respective families & be law-abiding citizens. Live and let live," Ajith said in the statement.

Recently, actor Kamal Haasan also urged his fans, audience, media, and members of the film industry to refrain from using tags like 'Ulaganayagan' while mentioning his name. He also requested everyone to simply refer to him as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH.

In a lengthy note. Kamal Haasan wrote, "I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, have always been humbling, and I've been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me."

Speaking about his constant learning graph in cinema, he continued, "The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual, and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn, and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audiences who make it what it isa true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories."

Kamal Haasan shared that it's his "humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art."

"I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes. I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of the film fraternity, party cadre, and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH. Thank you again for your gestures of kindness over the years. Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of usthe lovers of this beautiful artform," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor