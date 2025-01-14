Ajith to his fans: I am grateful for your love but please look after your lives!

Chennai, Jan 14 Actor Ajith Kumar, whose car racing team Ajith Kumar Racing on Sunday did the country proud by emerging third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025, has said that while he is grateful for the love of his fans, he would want them to look after their lives.

Ajith, during the course of an interview that he gave after the win, had some suggestions for his fans.

He said, “Don’t bother about what the other person is doing. Focus on your lives.” He then went on to recall what he told his fans. “Watch films. Everything is fine. But you know…’Ajith Vaazhga, Vijay Vaazhga’ (Long Live Ajith, Long Live Vijay)… When are you going to live?,” he asked.

The actor said, “I am very grateful for the love that you have for me but please look after your life. I will be a very happy man when I get to know that my fans are also doing very well in life. And when they are nice, they are kind to my peers, my co-stars and they have nice things to say.

“Again, life is very short. Our great grandchildren are not going to remember us. So, just keep this in mind. Live for the day. Don’t look at the past and worry at what could happen. Live for this moment. Live now. Because one day, we will all die and that’s the truth. Let’s all work hard, play hard and be happy. Stay healthy – not just physically, mentally too. Love you all.”

Interestingly, Ajith has said that he will not be signing any films until the racing season is on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commences.

It may be recalled that Ajith participated in the race unfazed by a car crash that had left his car badly damaged during a practice session on Tuesday.

For the uninitiated, Ajith was not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. His team participated in the intensely contested 991 class. Ajith's other teammates were Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.

The 24H Dubai 2025 win will mean a lot to Ajith Kumar as it will mark his firm’s competitive debut in the world of racing. It will also mark the start of intense endurance campaign for the team and his firm, which has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

