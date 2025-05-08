Ajrun Kapoor pens emotional note for his late grandmom, says "her legacy will live on"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Mourning the demise of his grandmother Nirmal Kapoor, actor Arjun Kapoor penned an emotional note on Instagram.

"I grew up around all my 4 grand parents & for that I will be eternally grateful always I bid goodbye to Dadi last Friday at the hospital, it felt like a part of my childhood & my life went away with her... thru all the ups & downs life gives us somehow our grandparents give us only love & reasons to smile," he wrote.

Arjun also recalled how his dadi used to call him "Arjan".

"Age is a cruel mistress who confines us to issues at some point in life but dadi for me was always just the same always feeding us always worried about us always there...now she won't be... but I feel thru her 4 children & all of us grand children her legacy will live on... everytime we come together for a festival or a meal or an event her memories will continue to make us remember her in all her glory....Love u dadi Aapka khabsoorat grandson ARJAN( she always said my name like that)," he grieved.

Arjun also shared a couple of pictures and videos of his dadi.

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor breathed her last on Friday, May 2, following a brief hospitalisation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She passed away at 90.

Nirmal's funeral took place at the Vile Parle Crematorium, located on SV Road in Mumbai.

A few days ago, Anil took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for those who stood with the family during this tough time.

"The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don't have the words to express how deeply grateful we are," he wrote.

He added, "My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her."

The ace star said how his mother kept the "family close". "She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it's clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts," shared 'Animal' actor.

