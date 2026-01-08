Akanksha Puri on her bond with 'Kamar 28' singer Neelkamal: We share a special friendship

Mumbai Dec 8 Actress Akanksha Puri is currently geared up for the release of her latest song, ‘Kamar 28’.

The actress is thrilled to begin the new year on a high note with her upcoming song with singer Neelkamal, and that is slated to drop today on January 8 under a big music label.

Speaking about her bond with Neelkamal, Akanksha added, “We share a very special friendship. He is extremely creative, and I truly enjoy shooting with him. We plan everything in advance from outfits and hairstyles to colour themes and that makes our shoots even more exciting. I love his involvement and dedication.”

Sharing her excitement, Akanksha revealed that ‘Kamar 28’ holds a very special place in her heart. “Neelkamal has specially written this song keeping me in mind, and that’s what makes it so close to me. Every lyric feels relatable and personal,” she said.

Akanksha and lyricist and singer Neelkamal have emerged as one of the most loved on-screen pairs in recent times. The duo earlier had broken multiple records on social media with their reels receiving massive engagement.

With four more releases lined up over the next four months, Akanksha is gearing up for a run of back-to-back music releases.

Talking about Akanksha, the actress rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT version. Her kiss with co-contestant Jad Hadid had become the talk of the town.

Akanksha Puri had also won the reality show Mika Di Vohti that aired in 2022 and was based on singer Mika Singh finding his life partner.

However, after the show ended, they later clarified that they were not in a romantic relationship and remained good friends.

