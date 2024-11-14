Akanksha Sharma honoured as Ajay Devgan, Aamir Khan introduce her to the world

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actress Akanksha Sharma is over-the-moon as industry stars such as Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan have introduced her to the world as she will be seen in the upcoming films “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” by Milap Zaveri.

Akanksha said: “This was a dream I always kept close to me but even more it was a dream my mother envisioned and prayed that turned into a reality. It’s such an honour to have such stalwarts like Ajay Devgan sir and Aamir Khan sir to introduce me to the world.”

She said that it is time for the audiences to see the "real” Akanksha and to know her better.

“I could not have asked for a better platform. Indra Kumar Sir with his legacy of films makes me even more confident and safe to know that I am in the right hands under the direction of Milap sir.”

It was on November 9, when Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn were seen together at the mahurat of the film 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'. The film marks the debut of veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar’s son Aman. Ajay and Aamir have had a long association with Indra Kumar, with whom the two stars worked in the 1997 blockbuster "Ishq". The comedy drama movie also stars Kajol and Juhi Chawla.

Talking about “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”, it also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

Akanksha gained the spotlight after she collaborated with action star Tiger Shroff in the music video "I am Disco Dancer 2.0," which was released in 2020.

Talking about Milap Zaveri, the filmmaker has made movies such as "Shootout at Wadala", "Satyameva Jayate" and "Marjaavaan". He started his career as a dialogue writer in 2002 with the film "Yeh Mohabbat Hai". In 2010 he made his directorial debut with the film “Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai.”

Ajay was recently seen in the Rohit Shetty-helmed “Singham Again”. The film had a starry cast which includes names such as Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, Aamir will next be seen in “Sitaare Zameen Par” directed by R. S. Prasanna. A spiritual sequel to the 2007 film “Taare Zameen Par”, it is based on the Spanish film “Champions”. The film also stars Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh.

