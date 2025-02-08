Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is unrecognizable in the first look from her new series 'Gram Chikitsalay'

Mumbai, Feb 8 Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is known for her performances in projects like "Guilty", "Ray", and "Monica, "O My Darling". Now, the actress has taken over a new adventure as she has joined the cast of the forthcoming series, "Gram Chikitsalay".

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will be seen in a completely fresh avatar in her next. She will spot a de-glam look in the show. The actress will essay the role of a small-town girl, a sharp contrast to her previous on-screen appearances. The first-look image features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor riding a scooter. She plays the role of a compassionate doctor navigating life in a rural setting.

Sharing the exciting news with her InstaFam, the actress wrote, "Can’t wait to welcome you to the Gram Fam #GramChikitsalayaonPrime, Now Filming."

Fellow actress Vaani Kapoor commented on the post with "Yay".

Talking about her experience of working in "Gram Chikitsalay", Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared, "Working on Chikitsalay was a refreshing experience. The story and my character really intrigued me because it’s so different from anything I’ve done before. I even learned to ride a scooty for the first time—it was terrifying at first, but I ended up loving it! Playing a doctor felt like a huge responsibility, and I’m excited for people to see me in this new role."

Apart from Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, "Gram Chikitsalay" also stars Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima, Vikrant Singh, and Vinay Pathak in key roles, along with others.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the web series will be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

"Gram Chikitsalay" follows the journey of a doctor from the city as he adjusts to life at a small-town public health centre. The series offers a light-hearted but poignant exploration of self-discovery, unexpected friendships, and the amusing challenges of adjusting to a place with its own unique set of rules.

