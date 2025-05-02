Akansha Ranjan Kapoor learns to ride scooty for ‘Gram Chikitsalay’

Mumbai, May 2 Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor learned a new skill of riding a scooty for the upcoming series “Gram Chikitsalay”, where she plays the role of a doctor named Gargi.

Akansha said: "I learnt to ride a scooty specifically for Gram Chikitsalay. When I first met Rahul, the director, he asked me if I knew how to ride one. I said no, and he casually replied, ‘Seekh lo.’ I remember telling him, ‘I’ve never ridden a bicycle in my life—how am I supposed to do this?’ I’ve always had a fear of two-wheelers.”

“But then he teased, ‘Either learn, or you lose the show. So, while we were filming, they called a body double for the scene, but I was like, ‘No, I’ll do it myself! I’ve been learning to ride a scooty for a month now, and I want to do the shot.’ We ended up filming for three to four hours, and honestly, I had a blast. It’s something I learnt solely for the series, and I am proud of it," he added.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of rural India, Gram Chikitsalay spotlights healthcare challenges in the country’s heartland. This slice of life series blends realism with elements of camaraderie, corruption, and heartfelt emotions.

Gram Chikitsalay is a drama that follows the inspiring journey of Dr. Prabhat, a city-based doctor who sets out to revive an almost defunct Primary Health Centre in the remote village of Bhathkandi.

Boasting a stellar ensemble cast featuring Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak in lead roles, the show also stars Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh. Produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF) and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the Original series is written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava and directed by Rahul Pandey.

It is set to premiere on Prime Video from May 9.

