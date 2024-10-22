Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opens up about her role in Alia Bhatt's ‘Jigra’

Mumbai, Oct 22 Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has recently shared her excitement about teaming up with filmmaker Vasan Bala for the film ‘Jigra.’

The film featured Akansha in a cameo alongside Alia Bhatt. The actress expressed deep appreciation for Bala, calling him as a significant guiding force in her career. Reflecting on her decision to join the film, Akansha recounted how, upon receiving Vasan’s call, she didn’t hesitate for a moment before agreeing to take part. The ‘Guilty’ star shared, “I had an absolute blast working with Vasan Sir again. Whenever he calls me, it's a no-brainer for me to say yes, and it was the same with Jigra. I remember he called me one fine day and told me that I had a one-day shoot, and I immediately signed up for it. He’s always been a guiding force in my career. The fact that this short scene is getting so much love from the audience, and that people are tagging me everywhere, feels amazing.” In ‘Jigra’, Akansha portrayed a quirky air hostess who brings a much-needed dose of levity to the story. Clad in a sharp uniform, she makes a striking impression. Her standout moment comes in a scene with Alia Bhatt, where she serves food to Bhatt’s character.

The film, produced by Karan Johar, also starred Vedang Raina in a pivotal role. The film was released on October 11. In terms of work, Akansha is known for her impressive performances in the films like ‘Guilty’, ‘Ray’, and ‘Monica, O My Darling.’ Jigra marked the actress’ fourth collaboration with Vasan Bala. Kapoor is all set to make her South debut with the upcoming film ‘Maaya One’ alongside Sundeep Kishan.

In the film, which is also said to be Akanksha’s first appearance on the silver screen, Kishan reprises his role as crime inspector, Kumaran. She also has many exciting OTT projects in her kitty.

